Everything you need to know about Twitter's first day under Elon Musk

The world shifted last night as Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter.

Why it matters: One of the most influential communication platforms is now in the hands of an unpredictable leader.

Catch up quick: The nearly eight-month saga ended Thursday night, a day before today’s court-ordered deadline.

Musk had met briefly with a handful of employees at Twitter’s headquarters on Wednesday, after notably bringing a sink into the lobby.

On Thursday night, Twitter staffers began to hear details, through media reports and posts on Twitter, that the deal had closed and top executives had been fired.

That includes news about the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde — the company’s head of legal, policy and trust who was involved in banning former President Trump.

The big picture: Despite shrugging off the idea in the past, Musk has reportedly appointed himself CEO of Twitter, for now, and he's expected to make swift decisions.

His handling of account suspensions is the most anticipated.

Musk has said he intends to limit permanent bans and believes in making Twitter a free-speech haven, raising concerns over increased hate speech and divisiveness.

Musk also announced today that Twitter will form a content moderation council and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements” will happen before it convenes, before also tweeting, “Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”

Reality check: Advertising makes up nearly all of Twitter's revenue, and advertisers are watching closely for Musk's next moves.

General Motors on Friday told CNBC it's temporarily suspending paid ads on Twitter while it gets a feel for "the direction of the platform under their new ownership."

Musk has been conscious of this kind of risk, and wrote to advertisers on Thursday that "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape."

What to watch: Musk is essentially fulfilling the role of a private equity company, Bloomberg corporate credit reporter Paula Seligson noted this morning during a Twitter Spaces conversation.

If he acts like one, he'll have to significantly cut costs and grow revenue, she noted.

Twitter's debt load has grown from about $2 billion to more than $13 billion, with an annual interest expense of $1.2 billion going forward, more than 12x what it is now, according to Seligson.

The bottom line: In order for Musk to make Twitter successful, and to grow its value in order to one day sell it again back to public investors — it’s in his interest to keep content “brand safe” for advertisers.

It is vital they stick around to fund his vision for Twitter, which could be a form of a super app.

Go deeper: