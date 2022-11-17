A memorial to honor those who lost their lives during the Robb Elementary School shooting is seem in Uvalde, Texas, on Nov. 8. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

The Uvalde, Texas, school board appointed an interim police chief Wednesday for the district to replace his predecessor, who was fired in August for his handling of May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Driving the news: The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District unanimously appointed Josh Gutierrez as interim chief at a meeting. He'll start in the role on Thursday.

What they're saying: "This is our first step in taking to rebuild our school district police force with baby steps, with very careful consideration of who comes into the department — people with integrity and professionalism," said Uvalde interim superintendent Gary Patterson, per ABC News.

Of note: This was Patterson's his first school board meeting in the role since taking over from retiring superintendent Hal Harrell.

The big picture: Both Harrell and Gutierrez's fired predecessor, Pete Arredondo, faced backlash in the wake of the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

