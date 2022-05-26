Skip to main content
In photos: Vigils honor Texas school shooting victims

Rebecca Falconer
A fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary school consoles her student after a vigil at the Uvalde County Fairplex in Texas Wednesday.
A fourth grade teacher from Robb Elementary school consoles with a student after a vigil at the Uvalde County Fairplex in Texas , May 25. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Vigils were held in several Texas cities and across the U.S. on Wednesday to honor the 19 children and two adults killed by a gunman in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde this week.

The big picture: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), his challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) joined hundreds of mourners at the Uvalde County Fairplex rodeo arena's prayer vigil, some 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Wednesday night. NBC reports Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the vigil, "We’re here for Uvalde. We’re here to be a witness to the collective trauma."

Esmerralda Bravo holds a picture of her grandaughter Naveah, a shooting victim, Wednesday at the Uvalde County Fairplex to honor the fallen victims of a mass shooting during a vigil in Texas.
Esmerralda Bravo holds a picture of her granddaughter Nevaeh Bravo, one of the school shooting victims, at the Uvalde County Fairplex vigil on May 25. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Community members pray together at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Community members pray together at a May 25 vigil in Uvalde. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Sen. Ted Cruz listens during a prayer at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Sen. Ted Cruz, who was criticized for his response to the school shooting and his pro-gun rights stance by Democrats, gun control groups and others, listens during a prayer at a vigil in Uvalde on May 25. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers assist a person mourning at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Law enforcement officers assist a person mourning at a vigil in Uvalde on May 25. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Mourners pray after a vigil Wednesday to honor the fallen victims of a mass shooting at the Uvalde County Fairplex in Texas Wednesday.
Mourners pray after a vigil at the Uvalde County Fairplex on May 25. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott exits a vigil for the 21 people killed at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott exits a community-held vigil for the 21 people killed at Rob Elementary School on May 25 in Uvalde. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke attends a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, who interrupted Abbott's May 25 press conference yelling "this is on you," attends a vigil for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
