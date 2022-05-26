In photos: Vigils honor Texas school shooting victims

Vigils were held in several Texas cities and across the U.S. on Wednesday to honor the 19 children and two adults killed by a gunman in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde this week.
The big picture: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), his challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) joined hundreds of mourners at the Uvalde County Fairplex rodeo arena's prayer vigil, some 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Wednesday night. NBC reports Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the vigil, "We’re here for Uvalde. We’re here to be a witness to the collective trauma."