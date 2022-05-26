In photos: Vigils honor Texas school shooting victims

Vigils were held in several Texas cities and across the U.S. on Wednesday to honor the 19 children and two adults killed by a gunman in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde this week.

The big picture: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), his challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) joined hundreds of mourners at the Uvalde County Fairplex rodeo arena's prayer vigil, some 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Wednesday night. NBC reports Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the vigil, "We’re here for Uvalde. We’re here to be a witness to the collective trauma."

Esmerralda Bravo holds a picture of her granddaughter Nevaeh Bravo, one of the school shooting victims, at the Uvalde County Fairplex vigil on May 25. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Community members pray together at a May 25 vigil in Uvalde. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz, who was criticized for his response to the school shooting and his pro-gun rights stance by Democrats, gun control groups and others, listens during a prayer at a vigil in Uvalde on May 25. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers assist a person mourning at a vigil in Uvalde on May 25. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Mourners pray after a vigil at the Uvalde County Fairplex on May 25. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott exits a community-held vigil for the 21 people killed at Rob Elementary School on May 25 in Uvalde. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images