25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat Tina Kotek secures Oregon governorship

Sareen Habeshian

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek speaks with members of the media before casting her ballot on Nov. 2, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Oregon house speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, won the state’s governorship against former state house minority leader Christine Drazan in the midterm election, per AP.

Why it matters: The tight race caused frustration and signaled that Democrats don’t have as strong of a hold on the Western state as they once did in one of the most progressive state governments in the country.

By the numbers: Kotek won with about 47% of the vote, per AP.

Context: Earlier this month, both President Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) campaigned for Kotek in Oregon as the race got tighter.

  • Meanwhile, Drazen had the support of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who also campaigned for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a 2020 election denier.
  • Drazan, funded by billionaire Nike co-founder Phil Knight, was propelled forward in the closely-watched race, despite her anti-abortion platform in a largely progressive state.
  • Knight previously funded Democrat-turned-Independent candidate Betsy Johnson before her polling numbers fell below Drazan’s.

The big picture: Several Republicans were competitive in the governors' races in traditionally Democratic states, signaling that moderation still sells.

