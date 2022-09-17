Blue states receptive to (non-MAGA) Republican governors

Republicans are competitive in several governors' races in blue states, even as they struggle in some of the typical battleground contests like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The big picture: If Republicans make inroads on Biden-friendly turf in November, it would be a sign that moderation still sells.

Driving the news: Republicans have put the gubernatorial races in Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon in play.

The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter has moved the Oregon governor's race into toss-up territory, reflecting the strength of Republican Christine Drazan's candidacy. Oregon Democrats are divided between progressive Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, a more moderate candidate running as an independent. Oregon hasn't elected a Republican governor since 1982.

A new Emerson College poll of the Nevada governor's race shows Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) tied with his Republican opponent, Joe Lombardo, at 40%. Some Republican officials now view Nevada as their best opportunity to flip a Democratic-held statehouse.

And in New Mexico, an Emerson College poll finds Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham only holding a five-point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in a Democratic-friendly state. As Axios reported last month, Lujan Grisham has been beset with low approval ratings, staff upheaval and charges of hypocrisy.

Why it matters: Candidate quality matters. Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidates are losing badly in Pennsylvania and Michigan, states that are more GOP-friendly than the aforementioned battlegrounds.

Gov. Doug Ducey carried Arizona by 14 points in the Democratic wave year of 2018, while Trump loyalist Kari Lake is tied in polls despite facing a more favorable political environment.

What we're watching: Blue-state victories for moderate Republicans could help boost the national prospects of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.