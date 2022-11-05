North Korea launches more ballistic missiles as tensions rise in region

A man watches a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul on Nov. 3, 2022. Photo : Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles from its west coast Saturday, further escalating tension with the U.S. and South Korea, per AP.

Driving the news: The missiles flew about 80 miles into the country’s western sea around noon local time, AP reports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea continued joint military drills, sending two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a display of military strength amid growing tensions in the region.

Flashback: Saturday's launch comes days after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over its eastern waters Thursday, along with five other short-range missiles, triggering alarms in Japan and drawing condemnation.

A day before that, North Korea fired 23 missiles — the most it's ever tested in one day.

The big picture: The launches this week are the latest escalation in a series of missile tests by North Korea recently, including a missile launched over Japan last month and a ballistic missile fired toward South Korea the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to arrive, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.