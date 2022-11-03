North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile in latest escalation

People watch a news broadcast flashing a warning alarm after a North Korean missle launch at the Yongsan railway station in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 2. Photo: Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and its allies.

Driving the news: The launch of the ICBM, which was accompanied by the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles, triggered alarms in Japan after setting off the country's emergency alert system, AP reported.

North Korea then launched another missile later Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office tweeted.

State of play: The ICBM's launch appeared to have failed judging by the speed and altitude of shown on its flight data, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed South Korean Defense official.

"The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its test of an Intercontinental ballistic missile," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"This launch, in addition to the launch of multiple other ballistic missiles this week, is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," Watson added.

Kishida condemned North Korea's "repeated missile launches," which he called an "outrage," the BBC reported.

The big picture: The launches come a day after North Korea fired 23 missiles — the most it has ever tested in a single day.