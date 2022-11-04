18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Nancy Pelosi makes first public comments about husband's attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commented publicly on-camera Friday for the first time since her husband, Paul, was attacked a week ago at their San Francisco home.
Driving the news: "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well," the speaker said in a video. "And, it’s just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. "
What she's saying: "Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you," she said at the beginning of a 28-minute video on the upcoming election.
- "Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," Pelosi said. "He’s surrounded by family, so that’s a wonderful thing."
Catch up quick: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after being attacked with a hammer.
- The alleged assailant, David Wayne DePape, was charged by the state of California with attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse, as well as federal charges of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.
- DePape pleaded not guilty to state charges and is being held without bail.