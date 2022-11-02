A television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a railway station in Seoul in May 4. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea's military fired a missile Wednesday that crossed the disputed maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the countries' division in 1948, officials in Seoul said.

The big picture: Seoul responded by firing three missiles following the launch of Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missile, which landed some 37 miles from the South Korean city of Sokcho and caused air-raid sirens to sound on Ulleungdo island, per the BBC.

Why it matters: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Pyongyang's actions were an "effective act of territorial encroachment," Reuters reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a spate of missile launches in recent weeks, which state media said were "tactical nuclear" drills that represented an "obvious warning" to the U.S. and South Korea.

For the record: Pyongyang's latest missile landed outside of South Korean waters and south of the Northern Limit Line Northern Limit Line — the de facto sea boundary drawn by the UN at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

It was one of about a dozen missiles launched from North Korea's eastern and western coasts into the sea on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Flashback: The militaries of North and South Korea exchanged warning shots along the maritime border last week.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.