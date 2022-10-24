A television showing a news broadcast on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month. Photo: by Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

The militaries of North and South Korea exchanged warning shots along their disputed maritime border on Monday, according to officials from both countries.

Why it matters: The exchange along the western sea boundary comes in the wake of the North Korean military's recent spate of missile tests.

Driving the news: The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots early Monday local time after a North Korean merchant ship crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary drawn by the UN at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.