5 mins ago - World
North and South Korea exchange warning shots along maritime border
The militaries of North and South Korea exchanged warning shots along their disputed maritime border on Monday, according to officials from both countries.
Why it matters: The exchange along the western sea boundary comes in the wake of the North Korean military's recent spate of missile tests.
Driving the news: The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots early Monday local time after a North Korean merchant ship crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary drawn by the UN at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
- The North Korean military said it "fired 10 warning shots" in response, according to state media.
- There were no immediate reports of fighting.