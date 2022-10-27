The issues Americans are Googling two weeks from the midterms

Note: Data not available from Aug. 8 to Sept. 4, 2022; Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/Axios

Even as pollsters and election forecasters see growing signs of a red wave, Americans' interest in topics that tend to favor Republicans are still below their peak, according to the latest data in Axios' midterms dashboard.

Why it matters: With early voting well underway and Election Day quickly approaching, the issues Americans are paying closest attention to seem to be stabilizing — with a few key issues like firearms and student loan forgiveness grabbing new attention.

By the numbers: While maintaining relatively high interest, topics like inflation, gas prices and immigration have not spiked notably over the past week or so. Interest in crime — a key campaign topic — has also held steady, but dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 in the ranking of most searched topics.