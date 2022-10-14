A shooting in eastern Raleigh, North Carolina, left at least five people dead and multiple people injured on Thursday evening — including an off-duty police officer said officials who described the suspect as "contained."

Details: Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a Thursday night briefing that two people were transported to a local hospital. "One is a Raleigh Police canine officer" who doesn't have life-threatening injuries, she said.

Photo: Raleigh Police Department/Twitter

The big picture: Raleigh Police Department officers tweeted just before 6pm local time that officers were responding to a shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway, northeast of downtown. "Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes," the tweet added.

The City of Knightdale tweeted at 8:15pm that "the suspect has been captured" and "there is no longer any threat to the public." WakeMed Hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery told Axios over the phone that at least three people were being treated in the Raleigh hospital's trauma center in relation to the shooting. Information on their conditions was not immediately disclosed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Charlotte confirmed it was among the multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the shooting.

What they're saying: "State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," tweeted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.