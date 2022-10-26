Mark Cuban blasts 2-party political system that boosts "extreme views"
Mark Cuban said he won't run for office because the two-party political "system is so messed up,” suggesting his new business venture is the best way he can help the American people.
The big picture: "I'd rather fight. I can have a bigger impact," the popular investor and Dallas Mavericks owner said at the Axios BFD event Wednesday.
Context: Cuban’s direct-to-consumer pharmacy business, Cost Plus Drugs, launched in January with the aim to shed light on the drug supply chain and rebate system, providing discounts on generic medications.
- The business model comes in part as a result of a political system and pharmaceutical industry that Cuban described as "f*cked up."
What he's saying: Cuban also criticized primary elections, saying people who vote in them often have the most "extreme views," making candidates more likely to try to appeal to those "extreme" voters.
- He said he could see himself working to push ranked-choice voting and open primaries as a way to "start to reduce some of the divisiveness.”
- He pointed to New York's recent elections as an example that worked.
