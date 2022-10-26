Mark Cuban blasts 2-party political system that boosts "extreme views"

Mark Cuban said he won't run for office because the two-party political "system is so messed up,” suggesting his new business venture is the best way he can help the American people.

The big picture: "I'd rather fight. I can have a bigger impact," the popular investor and Dallas Mavericks owner said at the Axios BFD event Wednesday.

Context: Cuban’s direct-to-consumer pharmacy business, Cost Plus Drugs, launched in January with the aim to shed light on the drug supply chain and rebate system, providing discounts on generic medications.

The business model comes in part as a result of a political system and pharmaceutical industry that Cuban described as "f*cked up."

What he's saying: Cuban also criticized primary elections, saying people who vote in them often have the most "extreme views," making candidates more likely to try to appeal to those "extreme" voters.

He said he could see himself working to push ranked-choice voting and open primaries as a way to "start to reduce some of the divisiveness.”

He pointed to New York's recent elections as an example that worked.

