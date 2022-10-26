Climate change "isn't hippy sh*t," will affect every line of business

Climate change impacts "national security, it affects supply chains, it affects daily life," Chris Sacca, founder of Lowercase Capital, said at the Axios BFD event Wednesday.

What he said: "It's bad," Sacca said on the state of the climate. "What's worse is that it's exposed how climate just isn't hippy sh*t."

The big picture: Sacca said this will provide businesses an opportunity for the "biggest economic transformation in the history of the planet."

"There is no line of business that will not be impacted by climate," he added.

Flashback: Sacca wrote a 12-page letter to potential investors in Lowercarbon Capital, the climate-focused firm he launched in 2021, that the "climate is f’d. Even worse than it seems."

