"Black Adam" producer: We "kicked open some doors" for DC Comics films

"We kicked open some doors" for the future of DC Comics, one of the producers for the recent superhero movie, "Black Adam," said at the Axios BFD event Wednesday.

What she said: "I think we did great work for them," said Dany Garcia, the founder of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management, who worked with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on "Black Adam."

"I wouldn't say we saved it," she said about the DC Comics Extended Universe films. "I'd say we've added some value."

"We've proven some very important audience metrics as far as diversity not only on screen but as far as consumers coming to see the movies," she added.

Background: "Black Adam" premiered last weekend to a $67 million debut, kicking off a new era for Warner Bros.' superhero movies, which have struggled to get off the ground.

Johnson, who plays the superhero Black Adam, has been working behind the scenes to bring back old DC Comics actors to reprise their roles and reach new audiences, hoping to breathe new life into the franchise, according to multiple reports.

