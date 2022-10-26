Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward has asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena seeking her phone records in relation to a Jan. 6 select committee investigation.

Driving the news: In an emergency application Wednesday, Ward asked Justice Elena Kagan to temporarily block a lower court's decision that requires her cellphone provider to hand over her phone records to the committee.

Catch up quick: An appeals court over the weekend rejected Ward's claims that her First Amendment rights would be challenged if investigators uncovered who she spoke to when trying to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, per AP.

The subpoena asked T-Mobile to turn over call and text message activity from November 2020 to January 2021.

The big picture: Ward, who posed as a fake elector for former President Trump, refused to answer questions during her own testimony with the panel, Politico reports.

This story is developing and will be updated.