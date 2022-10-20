U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after 6 weeks in office

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after six disastrous weeks in office, during which her tax plan panicked the markets and her own party turned on her. She'll be the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

What she's saying: Truss said she recognized that she could not "deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," and that the election to pick her successor would be completed within a week.

That's a remarkably short timetable for Conservative members of Parliament to pick their fifth prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum left the party deeply divided. Truss will remain in office in the interim.

Driving the news: The announcement followed a tumultuous 24 hours in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned and several senior Conservatives called on Truss to do the same.

"This whole affair is inexcusable. It is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative parliamentary party on every level, and it reflects very badly obviously on the government of the day," senior Conservative MP Charles Walker fumed to the BBC.

Walker was speaking in the wake of a chaotic vote on Wednesday evening over fracking, which Truss supports but many Conservative MPs oppose.

With Truss' lieutenants desperately pressuring MPs to vote with the government, a chaotic scene played out in which the chief whip reportedly announced she was resigning and Truss left the chamber to chase after her — causing both to miss the vote. That episode seemed to sum up Truss' short tenure.

The market panic had already forced Truss to fire her finance minister, a close ideological ally, and replace him with a more centrist figure in Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt will be among the potential consensus picks to replace Truss, along with Rishi Sunak, who finished second to Truss in the leadership race but correctly warned of the economic dangers of her tax cut plans.

Other potential successors include Defense Minister Ben Wallace or House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, though hardline Brexiteers like Braverman may also throw their hats in the ring.

How it happened: Truss won the intra-party race to replace Boris Johnson by promising "bold" tax cuts, including for the rich, in order to boost economic growth.

Truss dismissed claims that such a plan was highly risky given rising inflation and the U.K.'s stretched fiscal circumstances as "project fear" from the "anti-growth coalition." In fact, she announced the tax cuts alongside massively expensive energy subsidies.

That spooked the markets so badly that the Bank of England staged an emergency intervention to ease a run on the pound.

Unable to steady the situation, Truss took the humiliating step of handing economic policy over to Hunt.

Approval ratings for Truss and the Conservatives fell even faster than the pound.