President Biden said Thursday that U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation announcement does not change the two countries' "enduring" relationship.

Driving the news: "The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Other world leaders also reacted to the news of Truss' departure, which comes after just six weeks in office, during which her tax plan roiled markets and triggered political turmoil. Here's what some of the world's leaders are saying:

President Biden

"I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine," Biden said Thursday.

"We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also commented on Truss' resignation, saying: "Our country's always had a special relationship with the United Kingdom, without regard to the partisan affiliation of our president or the politics of their prime minister."

"That's going to continue no matter who the U.K. picks as their next prime minister," Klain said on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Emmanuel Macron

Macron said Thursday that he hopes that Britain find "stability as soon as possible" in light of Truss' resignation.

"We want, above all else, stability," Macron said, adding: "On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," Reuters reports.

Micheál Martin

Ireland's prime minister said: "On a personal level, I sympathize with her, I think it’s been a very difficult time for the British prime minister," Politico reports.

"Stability is very important, and we would like to see the U.K. system, within its capacity, to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible," he added, just after Truss' announcement.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, said that he agreed with Truss "on a number of issues."

"But I look forward to who my new colleague will be, I think it will be number five," he added.

