46 mins ago - World
Liz Truss just became the U.K.’s shortest-tenured PM
Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' sudden resignation on Thursday after a mere 45 days in office makes her the country's shortest-serving prime minister by far, and puts her into rarified company of leaders who failed to stand the test of time.
Between the lines: In the past 100 years, only six prime ministers have served less than three years.
- 7 months: Bonar Law, who served as prime minister from October 1922 to May 1923, resigned amid a battle with cancer.
- 1 year: Sir Alec Douglas-Home lasted just under a year as prime minister, resigning in 1964.
- 2 years: Sir Anthony Eden lasted one year and nine months in his role as prime minister, resigning in 1957 amid outrage of his handling of the Suez Crisis and poor health.
- 3 years: Gordon Brown served as prime minister for 2 years and 11 months before being replaced by David Cameron in 2010.
- 3 years: Neville Chamberlain was the U.K.'s prime minister for almost exactly three years, from May 1937-May 1940, before ultimately resigning.