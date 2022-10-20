Liz Truss just became the U.K.’s shortest-tenured PM

Data: Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' sudden resignation on Thursday after a mere 45 days in office makes her the country's shortest-serving prime minister by far, and puts her into rarified company of leaders who failed to stand the test of time.

Between the lines: In the past 100 years, only six prime ministers have served less than three years.