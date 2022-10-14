Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends a meeting on Oct. 4 in Birmingham, England. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The United Kingdom's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was ousted Friday by Prime Minister Liz Truss after less than six weeks on the job.

Why it matters: Kwarteng, the chancellor of the Exchequer, and Truss have spent an immense amount of political capital attempting to implement a tax cut plan that roiled markets.

They had hoped the cuts would stimulate growth but instead sparked criticism from their own party and severely weakened the pound, which at one point fell to a record low against the dollar.

The proposal — which would've scrapped about $48 billion worth of taxes — pushed the Bank of England to intervene to prevent a broader economic crisis.

Driving the news: Earlier this month, the government abandoned plans to cut taxes for the highest earners.

Truss is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday, where she's expected to scrap more of the economic package.

Kwarteng on Thursday insisted he was sticking with the rest of the tax plan and said: "I'm not going anywhere." He then cut short a trip to Washington, D.C., to return to London and meet with Truss.

Downing Street said Kwarteng would be replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who served as the U.K.'s foreign secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May.

What they're saying: "When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices," Kwarteng wrote to Truss.

He added: "We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one."

