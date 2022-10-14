Skip to main content
World

U.K. finance minister ousted after tax cut plan causes chaos

Noah Bressner
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends a meeting on Oct. 4 in Birmingham, England. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The United Kingdom's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was ousted Friday by Prime Minister Liz Truss after less than six weeks on the job.

Why it matters: Kwarteng, the chancellor of the Exchequer, and Truss have spent an immense amount of political capital attempting to implement a tax cut plan that roiled markets.

  • They had hoped the cuts would stimulate growth but instead sparked criticism from their own party and severely weakened the pound, which at one point fell to a record low against the dollar.
  • The proposal — which would've scrapped about $48 billion worth of taxes — pushed the Bank of England to intervene to prevent a broader economic crisis.

Driving the news: Earlier this month, the government abandoned plans to cut taxes for the highest earners.

  • Truss is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday, where she's expected to scrap more of the economic package.
  • Kwarteng on Thursday insisted he was sticking with the rest of the tax plan and said: "I'm not going anywhere." He then cut short a trip to Washington, D.C., to return to London and meet with Truss.
  • Downing Street said Kwarteng would be replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who served as the U.K.'s foreign secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May.

What they're saying: "When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices," Kwarteng wrote to Truss.

  • He added: "We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

