U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets

Britain's central bank issued a rare statement on Monday that failed to stem the country's currency's freefall, as the U.K. government's tax-slashing proposals continue to spark turmoil across financial markets.

What they're saying: The Bank of England "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term," the statement reads.

The central bank is watching developments in financial markets and "will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government's announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly."

The announcement falls short of what some economists and market-watchers began calling for in recent days: an emergency rate hike.

Why it matters: There are concerns the U.K.'s tax-cutting spree is fiscally unsustainable, may stoke already-soaring inflation, and could require an even tighter monetary policy.

The result is an unusual (and worrying) combination of market moves for a country like the U.K. The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the dollar, while government yields saw some of the biggest spikes on record.

The latest: The Bank of England's statement didn't stop the pound's free fall.