Former President Trump shared letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Bob Woodward in a 2019 Oval Office sitdown and warned him not to "say I gave them to you."

Driving the news: When Woodward asked to see the letters sent to Kim, Trump acknowledged that "those are so top secret" — and implied they shouldn't be shared, according to the Washington Post.

The comments are part of an audiobook, "The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward's Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump," out next Tuesday.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks show he was "well aware that the 27 letters exchanged between himself and Kim were classified, despite his repeated claims that none of the documents ... were in that category," the Post writes.