Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week

President Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog shake hands in Jerusalem on July 14. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced.

Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.

The White House is closely following the Israeli elections. U.S. officials are concerned that the formation of a new government could include extreme right-wing parties.

If there is no clear winner in the upcoming elections, Herzog will play a key role in the efforts to get the different parties to form a unity government.

What they're saying: "The goal of the visit is to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Israel and to make clear that the bond between the countries is above any political disagreement," Herzog’s office said.

Driving the news: Herzog will arrive in Washington on Oct. 25. He will meet with Biden the following day, Herzog’s office said.

Herzog is expected to meet other senior Biden administration officials, as well as senior congressional leaders.

The Israeli president will also meet the heads of the U.S. Jewish organizations.

Behind the scenes: Herzog coordinated his trip with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and notified opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go deeper: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister, Trump says