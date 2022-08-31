Netanyahu unites Jewish supremacist parties ahead of November's election

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days united two radical right-wing Jewish supremacist parties as part of his effort to consolidate his bloc and win the November election.

Why it matters: Netanyahu needs to win a 61-seat majority in the Knesset to form a coalition that could pass laws and take steps to stop his corruption trial.

Driving the news: Netanyahu last Friday invited the leaders of the Religious Zionism party and the Jewish Power party for separate meetings at a private house in the upscale town of Caesarea to close a deal on a power-sharing agreement and run in the elections together.

Jewish Power Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism, has said his aim is to establish a new ministry for encouraging “enemies” and people who are “disloyal” to the state to leave Israel.

Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich, who has a history of making racist remarks, has said the murder of a Palestinian family by Jewish settlers was not terrorism, and he organized an anti-gay parade in Jerusalem, which he called “the beast parade."

Between the lines: This is the third time Netanyahu has actively worked to ensure Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are elected.

The first time was in the February 2019 election. His move then was seen by many as the equivalent of a U.S. president cutting a political deal with David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

Netanyahu did it again ahead of the March 2021 election.

State of play: Netanyahu’s efforts to legitimize Ben-Gvir’s openly racist and xenophobic fringe party has led to a surge in the Jewish Power's popularity. Israeli media have also given Ben-Gvir unlimited air time to talk about his views.