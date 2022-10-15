"Balanced and bonkers": Here comes an epic day of college football

For just the second time in college football history, Saturday features three matchups between teams 5-0 or better.

Why it matters: Take those three games between unbeaten teams ... and add three more games between ranked teams.

12pm ET, Fox : No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0)

: No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) 3:30pm, CBS: No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0)

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) 3:30pm, ABC: No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 13 TCU (5-0)

No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 13 TCU (5-0) 3:30pm, ACC: No. 15 NC State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0)

No. 15 NC State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0) 7:30pm, SEC: No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2)

No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2) 8pm, Fox: No. 7 USC (6-0) at No. 20 Utah (4-2)

The bottom line: "This is a balanced and bonkers Saturday," as ESPN put it.

