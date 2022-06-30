College football realignment: USC, UCLA bolting to Big Ten

The University of Southern California and the University of California at Los Angeles will leave the Pac-12 conference and join the Big Ten at the start of the 2024-25 season, the schools announced on Thursday.

The big picture: It's another seismic shift in college sports. USC and UCLA, two of the biggest schools in the Pac-12, are the largest and most successful athletics departments on the West Coast, USA Today writes.

The Big Ten Conference voted on Thursday to accept both USC and UCLA as full members of the conference effective August 2, 2024.

Why it matters: Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference last year, and that decision had a domino effect, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

The SEC and Big Ten have dominated college football in recent years, combining to win six of the eight College Football Playoff championships.

With UCLA and USC in the Big Ten, the conference would have 16 schools — the same number as the SEC once Texas and Oklahoma join in 2025.

Details: Finances are playing a big role in the move with both schools tied to the Pac-12 television contract through a grant of rights that expires after the 2023 football season and 2023-24 school year, ESPN and The Athletic report.

But competitiveness, brand and the overall landscape of the future of the sport have played a bigger role than finances, ESPN writes.

Between the lines: The Big Ten is negotiating its next media rights deal, which is expected to be the most lucrative in NCAA history, according to USA Today.

The expected deal could reach $1 billion, the Los Angeles Times writes.

The conference's existing deals with ESPN and Fox run through the next academic year, 2022-23, according to The Athletic.

What they're saying: "For us, this move offers greater certainty in rapidly changing times and ensures that we remain a leader in college athletics for generations to come," UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement.