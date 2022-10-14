Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush during a 2021 U.S. naturalization ceremony in New York City. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush will be honored for their "extraordinary leadership" in tackling HIV/AIDS at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., next month, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The Bushes will receive the Global Leadership Award on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day at the USGLC's annual Tribute Celebration for launching the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) 20 years ago, per a statement from the coalition.

What they're saying: Liz Schrayer, the USGLC's president and CEO, said in the statement the Bushes were being recognized for their "transformational leadership" and "continued inspiration and commitment over the years that has helped save over 21 million lives."

The big picture: "The PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any nation in history to address a single disease, with unparalleled success enabled by strong bipartisan support across four presidential administrations and 10 congresses," per the USGLC.