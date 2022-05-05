George W. Bush meets virtually with Zelensky

Former President George W. Bush confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that he'd had a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he praised as "the Winston Churchill of our time."

Why it matters: The meeting makes Bush the first known former U.S. president to speak with Zelensky since the start of the war.

What they're saying: "President Zelensky assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and thuggery," Bush added in an Instagram post. "Americans are inspired by their fortitude and resilience."

"We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom."

The big picture: Back in February, Bush condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and urged the American government to throw its full support behind Ukraine.