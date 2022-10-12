32 mins ago - World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 26-year jail term after latest convictions
Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was convicted by a military-ruled court of two more corruption charges Wednesday, per Bloomberg.
The big picture: Since the military overthrew the government in a 2021 coup, the Nobel laureate has been convicted of a series of charges widely denounced as politically motivated. Wednesday's two concurrent three-year sentences take her total prison term to 26 years, AP notes. She's always denied any wrongdoing.