Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 6 more years in prison
A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to an additional six years in prison on Monday after convicting her on four more corruption charges.
Why it matters: Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced on various other counts at earlier trials and was already serving an 11-year sentence.
State of play: The four counts facing her on Monday pertained to allegations that Suu Kyi had abused her role as the country's leader to build herself a house with money donated to a charity she chaired, to rent property on behalf of the same charity and to rent public land at below market prices for the charity, AP reported.
- Suu Kyi denied the charges against her and her lawyers intend to appeal the verdict, per AP.
The big picture: Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, but the military overthrew the government and detained her and other officials in a coup in February 2021.
- The coup sparked protests that saw the military junta launch a widespread crackdown, with security forces killing hundreds of activists and arresting thousands of others.
- Since the coup, more than 15,000 people have been arrested for opposing military rule, with 12,000 remaining in detention, according to the monitoring group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.