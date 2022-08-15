Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 6 more years in prison

A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to an additional six years in prison on Monday after convicting her on four more corruption charges.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced on various other counts at earlier trials and was already serving an 11-year sentence.

State of play: The four counts facing her on Monday pertained to allegations that Suu Kyi had abused her role as the country's leader to build herself a house with money donated to a charity she chaired, to rent property on behalf of the same charity and to rent public land at below market prices for the charity, AP reported.

Suu Kyi denied the charges against her and her lawyers intend to appeal the verdict, per AP.

The big picture: Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, but the military overthrew the government and detained her and other officials in a coup in February 2021.