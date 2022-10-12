Out of least 14 incumbent House Democrats who raised more than $1 million in the third quarter of 2022, all but one were first elected in 2018, Axios has learned. Nearly half of those raised more than $2 million.

Why it matters: These members — elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment in 2018 — are among the Democrats most vulnerable to being unseated by Republican challengers in the Nov. 8 midterms.

Fundraising prowess was key to Democrats' wave election in 2018, when they netted 41 seats on their way to retaking control of the House.

With the cash-strapped national party having to make difficult choices to cut spending across the map, campaign-level fundraising could play a decisive role in these pivotal seats.

By the numbers

More than $2.8 million:

Rep. Elaine Luria (Va.-2)

More than $2 million:

Rep. Pat Ryan (N.Y.-19)

Rep. Kim Schrier (Wash.-8)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.-7)

Rep. Sharice Davids (Kan.-3)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Va.-7)

More than $1.5 million:

Rep. Susan Wild (Pa.-7)

Rep. Dan Kildee (Mich.-8)

Rep. Angie Craig (Minn.-2)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (N.J.-7)

More than $1 million:

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.-2)

Rep. Mike Levin (Calif.-49)

Rep. Cindy Axne (Iowa-3)

Rep. Susie Lee (Nev.-3)

Worth noting: Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), who won the August special election for New York's 19th District, is the sole incumbent on the list who is not part of the class of 2018.

Between the lines: As many as six House Democratic challengers raised more than $1.5 million in the third quarter, and another 11 raised more than $1 million, Axios reported last week.

On the GOP side, at least 11 House Republican challengers raised more than $1 million.

Incumbency is often a major driver of campaign dollars, but Democrats' 2018 wave was punctuated by their challengers' ability to out-raise GOP incumbents.

Zoom in: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, brought in a whopping $2.85 million, more than any other frontline House Democrat so far.

The big picture: Democrats' national campaign apparatus is getting outpaced by Republicans in the fundraising arms race, leading some Democrats to sound the alarm about their party's capacity to fund a successful campaign.

What we're watching: The DCCC believes it needs at least another $20 million to hold the House and is asking the Democratic National Committee to double its previous $7.5 million donation, according to Punchbowl News.