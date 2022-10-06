17 House Democratic challengers raised more than $1 million in Q3

17 House Democratic challengers raised more than $1 million in the third quarter, including six who raked in more than $1.5 million, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: House Democrats still see a path to retaining the majority — and it involves going on offense. The strong individual fundraising totals will put GOP incumbents and open-seat nominees on notice that the campaign's final five weeks will be a tooth-and-nail scrap.

By comparison, 11 Republican challengers raised more than $1 million last quarter, six fewer than their Democratic counterparts.

Both parties are trying to ensure their candidates will have ample ammunition for the campaign's final weeks and put them in a position to win tight races.

Details: The six Democrats who have raised more than $1.5 million are:

Hillary Scholten (Mich.-3)

Josh Riley (N.Y.-19:)

Eric Sorensen (Ill.-17)

Gabe Vasquez (N.M.-2)

Yadira Caraveo (Colo.-8)

Christy Smith (Calif.-27)

The 11 Democratic nominees who raked in more than $1 million include:

Will Rollins (Calif.-41)

Jay Chen (Calif.-45)

Rudy Salas (Calif.-22)

Kermit Jones (Calif.-3)

Robert Zimmerman (N.Y.-3)

Brittany Pettersen (Colo.-7)

Nikki Budzinski (Ill.-13)

Liz Matthis (Iowa-2)

Tony Vargas (Neb.-2)

Wiley Nickel (N.C.-13)

Chris Deluzio (Pa.-17)

Between the lines: At the end of Federal Election Commission filing periods, campaigns typically look to leak their numbers to win a news cycle and show momentum for their candidates.

The big picture: The campaign committees for House Democrats and Republicans, as well as affiliated super PACs, are spending unprecedented amounts of money to win the lower chamber this cycle.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, recently telegraphed its plans to commit another $14 million, bringing its total spending to roughly $190 million.

House Majority PAC, which is affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, booked $20 million in 23 media markets in August, with plans to spend more than $120 million.

What we're watching: When candidates achieve rough parity in advertising, races are determined by a mixture of candidate quality and the national environment.

"After you reach a certain amount of penetration with advertising money, you get diminished returns," former National Republican Campaign Committee chairman Tom Davis told Axios.

"These races have become parliamentary races, where people are voting the party, not the person," he said. "It’s about control of the legislature."

The bottom line: Both Republicans and Democrats acknowledge that history favors the party that doesn’t control the White House. This year, that's Republicans.