11 House GOP challengers raised more than $1 million in Q3

Eleven House Republican challengers raised more than $1 million in the third quarter of 2022, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Money alone doesn't win races, but the margins are so thin — both in competitive individual races and the partisan makeup of the House — that last-minute fundraising could help sway control of the lower chamber.

The big picture: Challengers are typically vastly outspent and often rely on outside help — from either national committees or super PACs — for some air support with expensive TV buys.

Their opponents will likely outspend them, but well-financed GOP challengers are an indication that Republicans will have ample resources to attempt to knock off incumbents or win in open seats.

Hard dollars raised by individual campaigns goes a lot further down the stretch as they get lower rates than super PACs for reserving air time.

The list includes:

Kevin Kiley (Calif.-3)

Brian Maryott (Calif.-49)

Regan Deering (Ill.-13)

Esther Joy King (Ill.-17)

Jennifer-Ruth Green (Ind.-1)

John James (Mich.-10)

Ryan Zinke (Mt.-1)

Cassy Garcia (Texas-28)

Yesli Vega (Va.-7)

Hung Cao (Va.-10)

Derrick Van Orden (Wis.-3)

Between the lines: In the campaign's closing weeks, party leaders in DC are much more likely to help candidates who are also bringing in money — a general sign of a robust campaign.

Zoom out: Both congressional campaign committees are breaking fundraising records and fighting over fewer seats than they have in previous cycles.