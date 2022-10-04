Skip to main content
11 House GOP challengers raised more than $1 million in Q3

Hans Nichols
Eleven House Republican challengers raised more than $1 million in the third quarter of 2022, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Money alone doesn't win races, but the margins are so thin — both in competitive individual races and the partisan makeup of the House — that last-minute fundraising could help sway control of the lower chamber.

The big picture: Challengers are typically vastly outspent and often rely on outside help — from either national committees or super PACs — for some air support with expensive TV buys.

  • Their opponents will likely outspend them, but well-financed GOP challengers are an indication that Republicans will have ample resources to attempt to knock off incumbents or win in open seats.
  • Hard dollars raised by individual campaigns goes a lot further down the stretch as they get lower rates than super PACs for reserving air time.

The list includes:

  • Kevin Kiley (Calif.-3)
  • Brian Maryott (Calif.-49)
  • Regan Deering (Ill.-13)
  • Esther Joy King (Ill.-17)
  • Jennifer-Ruth Green (Ind.-1)
  • John James (Mich.-10)
  • Ryan Zinke (Mt.-1)
  • Cassy Garcia (Texas-28)
  • Yesli Vega (Va.-7)
  • Hung Cao (Va.-10)
  • Derrick Van Orden (Wis.-3)

Between the lines: In the campaign's closing weeks, party leaders in DC are much more likely to help candidates who are also bringing in money — a general sign of a robust campaign.

Zoom out: Both congressional campaign committees are breaking fundraising records and fighting over fewer seats than they have in previous cycles.

  • The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $15.6 million in August, just ahead of the $15.4 million haul from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
  • House Majority PAC, which is affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, placed $20 million in 23 media markets in August, with plans to spend more than $120 million.
  • The Congressional Leadership Fund, affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), is pouring another $14 million into ad reservations in key House districts as the midterm campaign enters its final stage, bringing its total to around $190 million.
