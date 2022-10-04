11 House GOP challengers raised more than $1 million in Q3
Eleven House Republican challengers raised more than $1 million in the third quarter of 2022, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Money alone doesn't win races, but the margins are so thin — both in competitive individual races and the partisan makeup of the House — that last-minute fundraising could help sway control of the lower chamber.
The big picture: Challengers are typically vastly outspent and often rely on outside help — from either national committees or super PACs — for some air support with expensive TV buys.
- Their opponents will likely outspend them, but well-financed GOP challengers are an indication that Republicans will have ample resources to attempt to knock off incumbents or win in open seats.
- Hard dollars raised by individual campaigns goes a lot further down the stretch as they get lower rates than super PACs for reserving air time.
The list includes:
- Kevin Kiley (Calif.-3)
- Brian Maryott (Calif.-49)
- Regan Deering (Ill.-13)
- Esther Joy King (Ill.-17)
- Jennifer-Ruth Green (Ind.-1)
- John James (Mich.-10)
- Ryan Zinke (Mt.-1)
- Cassy Garcia (Texas-28)
- Yesli Vega (Va.-7)
- Hung Cao (Va.-10)
- Derrick Van Orden (Wis.-3)
Between the lines: In the campaign's closing weeks, party leaders in DC are much more likely to help candidates who are also bringing in money — a general sign of a robust campaign.
Zoom out: Both congressional campaign committees are breaking fundraising records and fighting over fewer seats than they have in previous cycles.
- The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $15.6 million in August, just ahead of the $15.4 million haul from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
- House Majority PAC, which is affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, placed $20 million in 23 media markets in August, with plans to spend more than $120 million.
- The Congressional Leadership Fund, affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), is pouring another $14 million into ad reservations in key House districts as the midterm campaign enters its final stage, bringing its total to around $190 million.