First look: Pelosi PAC pours $20M into midterms

Data: House Majority PAC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The Pelosi-aligned House Majority PAC — Democrats’ biggest outside group for congressional campaigns — is flooding the airwaves with a $20 million ad buy across 23 media markets, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The massive ad campaign, which will tout the party's accomplishments and feature attacks against "extremist" GOP opponents, will provide a major boost to House Democrats in the final stretch of the midterms cycle.

In addition to shoring up incumbents in safer districts, House Majority PAC is seeking to throw a lifeline to vulnerable members and Democrats running for competitive open seats.

Details: The group is placing $19.9 million in TV reservations for ads that will run from early September through Election Day.

House Majority PAC has already spent over $100 million on TV and digital ads for Democrats this cycle.

In March, the group announced its initial $101.8 million campaign across 50 media markets.

What they're saying: “These reservations will enable us to flip and defend seats across the country and show just how out of touch Republicans are with the American people," House Majority PAC's executive director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.