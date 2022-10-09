GOP Georgia Lt. Governor criticizes Herschel Walker following scandal

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said last week that the embattled Senate candidate Herschel Walker "has not yet earned my vote," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Driving the news: "Walker won his Senate primary not because of his political chops or policy proposals," Duncan wrote in an editorial published on CNN last week.

"He trounced his opponents because of his performance on the football field 40 years ago and his friendship with former President Donald Trump – neither of which are guaranteed tickets to victory anymore," he wrote.

“I’m not voting for Sen. Warnock, and like a lot of other Georgians, Herschel Walker has not yet earned my vote,” Duncan told the AJC.

“He’s got four weeks left to change our minds," he added.

The big picture: Duncan, who was outspoken in denouncing and debunking the false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, is the most prominent Georgia Republican critic of Walker, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes.

Trump and other influential Republicans have supported Walker after a report alleged the Georgia candidate paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

State of play: Other Republican lawmakers in the state have been less outspoken, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has largely avoided defending Walker.

“I can’t control what other people are doing. I certainly can’t control the past. But I can control my own destiny and that’s what we’re doing," Kemp has said, the New York Times reports.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has used the controversy surrounding Walker to denounce her competitor, Kemp, per the AJC.

“He is always taking positions that are designed to undermine personal freedoms," Abrams said, per the AJC.

"And you cannot say that you believe that Herschel Walker is entitled to his personal choices, but no one else in Georgia is."

Go deeper... GOP congressman defends Herschel Walker: "We all make mistakes"