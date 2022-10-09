Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) pledged his continued support to embattled U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, saying "we all make mistakes."

Driving the news: A number of prominent Republicans — including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) — have doubled down on their support for Walker after a detailed report this week alleged Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.

Walker — who says he opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother's life — previously denied the allegations.

Earlier this week Walker's son accused him of "lying" and "making a mockery" of his family.

What they're saying: Asked if he still supports Walker, Bacon replied: "I sure do, more for the policy positions he's going to take."

"Herschel needs to come clean and just be honest. We also know that we all make mistakes and it’s just better — if this actually did happen —say 'I'm sorry' and ask for forgiveness."

"You want to walk the talk and talk the walk. You want to have cohesion with your message," Bacon said when asked if the allegations around Walker "undercut" the GOP's message on being anti-abortion.

"But people also make mistakes. I'm surely not a flawless person by no means. I have made my own mistakes in life. And Herschel has too. We all have. I think it's better just to be honest."

The big picture: Walker's race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia is viewed as one of GOP's best chances to pick up a Senate seat this November and win back control of the chamber.

