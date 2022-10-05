Yankees' Aaron Judge sets new American League home run record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday, breaking Roger Maris' American League record set in 1961.
Driving the news: Judge hit his record-setting homer during his first at-bat in the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.
Of note: He's still in the hunt for the Triple Crown — when a hitter leads his league in batting average, home runs and RBIs in the same season — but trailed the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arráez heading into Tuesday.
Flashback: Judge tied Maris' record last week to help the Yankees clinch the AL East against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 5-2 win.
By the numbers: Only five other players — Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Babe Ruth — have hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.
- But McGwire has admitted to steroid use while Bonds and Sosa have denied allegations that they used performance-enhancing drugs.
What's next: The postseason. The Yankees have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, with the Houston Astros claiming the top seed in the American League.
- The Yankees haven't won a championship since 2009.