How much Aaron Judge's 62nd home run could sell for — if he hits it

If Aaron Judge's 62nd home run (assuming he hits it!) finds the seats instead of landing in the bullpen, it could make history beyond setting the AL single-season record.

By the numbers: No. 62 could sell for upwards of $1.25 million, per Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin. That would trail only Mark McGwire's 70th HR from 1998 ($3 million) as the most expensive HR ball ever sold.

The top 10:

McGwire, No. 70: $3 million Babe Ruth, 1933 ASG*: $805,000 Barry Bonds, No. 756: $752,000 Hank Aaron, No. 755: $650,000 Bonds, No. 73: $518,000 Bonds, No. 762: $377,000 Bonds, No. 500: $303,000 Eddie Murray, No. 500: $280,000 Bonds, No. 715: $220,000 Sammy Sosa, No. 66: $150,000

What they're saying: "I'll probably be sniffing around the edges," said Todd McFarlane, who owns No. 1, No. 5 and No. 10 on the list above, when asked if he's interested in Judge's historic blast.

As for the McGwire ball he paid $3 million to acquire: "That was a complete outlier," McFarlane told The Athletic.

"That was two guys that got caught up in an auction. I sort of let my inner 12-year-old get ahold of me."

What to watch: If the fan who caught Albert Pujols' 700th HR ever decides to sell, it will likely land near the top of this list. For now, he intends to keep it.

*The first home run ever hit in the All-Star Game.