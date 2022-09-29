Yankees Aaron Judge ties single-season AL record with 61st home run

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run on the season on Wednesday night, tying the longtime American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

The big picture: Judge continues an electric season, batting .314 with 173 hits and 130 RBI to go with his home run total.

Behind Judge, the Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

By the numbers: Only five other players — Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Babe Ruth — have hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.

But McGwire has admitted to steroid use while Bonds and Sosa have denied allegations that they used performance-enhancing drugs.

Between the lines: Judge's monster season comes before he enters free agency.