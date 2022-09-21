Yankees' Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60

Aaron Judge went deep again on Tuesday night, joining Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire (2x), Sammy Sosa (3x), Roger Maris and Babe Ruth as the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a season.

Why it matters: The All-Star outfielder is now one HR shy of tying Maris' American League single-season record of 61, set in 1961.

Judge is the third-fastest player to reach 60 (147 team games), trailing only McGwire in 1998 (142) and Bonds in 2001 (141).

Roger Maris Jr. and Kevin Maris, sons of the former player, were both on hand in the Bronx, where specially marked balls were used each time Judge walked to the plate.

What they're saying: When Ruth hit his 60th HR in 1927, he said after the game: "Sixty! Count 'em, 60! Let's see some other son of a b*tch match that!" It was pure Babe, notes ESPN's Jeff Passan. "A little arrogant and a lot bombastic."

Judge was far more reserved, hesitant to even take a curtain call. After the game — which the Yankees won on a Giancarlo Stanton walk-off grand slam — he was all about the team.

"I'm trying to enjoy it all, soak it all in, but I know I still have a job to do out on the field every single day and I just have to keep my head down, keep preparing and stay mentally focused," said Judge.

"He hit 60 tonight, and it's like nothing happened," added Stanton. "He's got more work to do, and that's the mindset, and that's how it will always be. It's fun to be a part of."

What to watch: Judge also took over the Triple Crown lead on Tuesday, with his .316 batting average now .002 ahead of Minnesota's Luis Arráez. His 60 HR and 128 RBI are both well out of reach.

P.S. ... The Mets also hit a game-winning grand slam on Tuesday, marking the first time the two New York franchises have done so on the same day.