Report: FEMA mismanaged Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds after Maria

President Biden's visit to Puerto Rico yesterday came as a new report detailed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency mismanaged millions in funds to help the island's residents after the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The big picture: Puerto Rico is still reeling from destruction left by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago.

92,000 homes remain without power .

Authorities have linked 25 deaths in the island to the hurricane, CNN reports.

Driving the news: According to a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General — dated Sept. 29 but released publicly Monday — FEMA mismanaged $65 million intended to help Puerto Rico residents with disaster relief after Hurricane Maria, which killed an estimated 3,000 people and destroyed the island's power grid.

FEMA has not responded to an Axios request for comment.

What they're saying: "It’s alarming because, as this audit correctly concludes, obviously all of these findings led to great suspicion about FEMA, but also it increased the probability that fraud has been committed and, of course, that the funds have been wasted and that they have been abused," said Lía Fiol-Matta, a senior attorney for LatinoJustice PRLDEF (Puerto Rican Legal Defense & Education Fund).

Fiol-Matta pointed to another U.S. government report from last month that compared FEMA responses to Hurricane Harvey in the mainland U.S. and to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

According to the report, "if you were a Puerto Rican national, you faced perceptions that you were not really Americans, where FEMA’s complete lack of preparedness to respond to Maria seemed directly proportional to that perception."

A separate 2020 report found FEMA had lost track of nearly $257 million worth of supplies meant for hurricane recovery efforts.

The big picture: President Biden yesterday announced the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up protections against future storms.

"In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, I'm announcing a $60 million investment to shore up levees and flood walls, and create a new flood warning system to help residents better prepare for future storms," Biden tweeted Monday afternoon.

The new funding will come from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the White House said.

Yes, but: Fiol-Matta said Biden had already shown much more sensitivity and action in response to the hurricane than his predecessor, but that spending a few hours on the island wasn't going to be enough to understand the depth of the problems in Puerto Rico.