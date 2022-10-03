Biden to announce $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections

During his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday, President Biden will announce that the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up its protections against future storms.

Driving the news: More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still without power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

The devastation from Hurricane Fiona was expected to compound the already strained recovery efforts from past disasters. Many homes destroyed by Maria and the island's power grid were still being rebuilt when Fiona hit, Axios' Marina E. Franco writes.

At least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be linked to Hurricane Fiona, CNN reported.

The big picture: The new funding, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward bolstering levees, creating a new flood warning system and fortifying flood walls, per a White House pool report.

Politico first reported the news.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Puerto Rico on Monday afternoon, where they met with community leaders and families impacted by Fiona.

In the municipality of Ponce, where the president and first lady will land, 14% of customers have not yet had their power restored, according to an update issued by Luma Energy, the island's grid operator, on Sunday night.

What they're saying: "I'm heading to Puerto Rico because they haven’t been taken very good care of," Biden told reporters as he prepared to depart the White House Monday morning, per a White House pool report.