The British government has abandoned plans to cut taxes for the highest earners 10 days after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced it, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: The announcement follows widespread anger at the plans, including from Members of Parliament in Truss' ruling Conservative Party, and a turbulent reaction from global financial markets — which responded by treating the U.K. as if it were an emerging market.

The Bank of England pound plunged following Kwarteng's Sept. 23 announcement that the government would abolish the 45% rate of income tax for those earning more than 150,000 pounds (about $164,000) a year.

Among the Conservative members of Parliament who indicated they would vote against Truss' "mini-budget" plans was the influential Michael Gove, who told the BBC Sunday that "using borrowed money to fund tax cuts" was "not Conservative."

What they're saying: "We get it, and we have listened," Kwarteng said in a statement announcing the reversal, calling the outrage at the plans for high income earners "a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country."

Go deeper: U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.