Disney, ESPN go dark on Dish, Sling TV after carriage agreement expires

Disney network channels including ABC, ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic went dark on Dish Network and Sling TV Saturday after both sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.

The big picture: It's the second significant blackout for Disney in the last year after channels briefly went dark on YouTube TV.

Dish has utilized aggressive negotiation tactics lately, commonly using blackouts and the threat of blackouts in recent years, per The Hollywood Reporter.

By the numbers: Dish currently has approximately 10 million subscribers split between the satellite TV service and Sling TV, per THR.

What they're saying: "Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience," Dish TV executive vice president and group president Brian Neylon said in a statement.

"Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content."

“After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

“The rates and terms we are seeking reflect the marketplace and have been the foundation for numerous successful deals with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country."

Between the lines: The blackout comes just ahead of the new fall TV season with multiple shows returning to ABC and Disney. ESPN is also in the middle of the college and NFL football seasons, as well as the MLB playoffs.