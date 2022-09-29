Rep. Salazar on DeSantis' migrant flights: "Biden admin not doing its job"

When asked if it was wrong for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to send undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) deflected at an Axios Latino-Telemundo event Thursday, saying: “We should go to the root of the problem, which is that the Biden administration is not doing its job.”

Driving the news: Earlier this month, DeSantis sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, as part of an escalation between Republican governors and President Biden over his immigration policies.

Days later, the nearly 50 migrants filed a class-action lawsuit against DeSantis and Florida officials, alleging they were given misleading information, such as promises of cash assistance, employment services and housing assistance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had previously sent buses of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

What they're saying: "It's been highly irresponsible for the last 18 months for the Biden administration — who is the one responsible for the immigration policies in the country — to have allowed the 2.5 million people" into the U.S., Salazar said in a virtual interview.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, co-host of "The View," told Axios in a separate interview at the same event that DeSantis' migrant flights were a "stunt."

“We all know what a political stunt looks like, sounds like and smells like, and this was a political stunt. Frankly, I think he was trying to outdo Gov. Greg Abbott," she said.

