A Myanmar military court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former adviser, Australian economist Sean Turnell, each to three years in prison on Thursday, per AP.

Details: Suu Kyi and Turnell, who was previously an associate professor in economics at Sydney's Macquarie University, were sentenced under a secrets law, a Myanmar military official told AP.

The big picture: Suu Kyi is already in prison after being sentenced to a total of 17 years in several different cases, which mostly relate to corruption.

The Nobel laureate was charged after the military overthrew the government in a coup in February 2021, when Turnell was also detained.

The pair has always denied any wrongdoing.

