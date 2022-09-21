President Biden on Tuesday addressed comments he made during a "60 Minutes" interview this week in which he said "the pandemic is over," per a pool report.

Driving the news: Biden acknowledged at a New York City fundraiser that he was criticized for the remarks — which sparked a protest outside the White House, organized by the nonprofit MEAction Network, campaigning for long COVID sufferers. "But it basically is not where it was," Biden added.

The president urged those in attendance to get booster shots if they hadn't already.

Flashback: Biden said in his "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over."

By the numbers: There were 424,339 COVID-19 cases and 2,973 deaths from the virus in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper: WHO chief says end of COVID pandemic "is in sight"