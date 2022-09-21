Biden clarifies comments declaring "pandemic over"
President Biden on Tuesday addressed comments he made during a "60 Minutes" interview this week in which he said "the pandemic is over," per a pool report.
Driving the news: Biden acknowledged at a New York City fundraiser that he was criticized for the remarks — which sparked a protest outside the White House, organized by the nonprofit MEAction Network, campaigning for long COVID sufferers. "But it basically is not where it was," Biden added.
- The president urged those in attendance to get booster shots if they hadn't already.
Flashback: Biden said in his "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over."
By the numbers: There were 424,339 COVID-19 cases and 2,973 deaths from the virus in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.
