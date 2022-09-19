Britain and world leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth at state funeral

Britain and world leaders mourned Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-reigning monarch, at a state funeral Monday in Westminster Abbey.

The big picture: The funeral drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and authorities expected up to 1 million people to line the streets of London.

The queen's coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle, where she'll be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip.

The state funeral, the U.K.'s first since Winston Churchill died, included a country-wide moment of silence that lasted for two minutes.

In photos:

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, is carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of their grandmother. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/Pool via AP