13 mins ago - World
Britain and world leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth at state funeral
Britain and world leaders mourned Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-reigning monarch, at a state funeral Monday in Westminster Abbey.
The big picture: The funeral drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and authorities expected up to 1 million people to line the streets of London.
- The queen's coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle, where she'll be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip.
- The state funeral, the U.K.'s first since Winston Churchill died, included a country-wide moment of silence that lasted for two minutes.