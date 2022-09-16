The line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall reached five miles on Friday — leading the British government to turn away visitors for around six hours.

Driving the news: The estimated wait time for people at the back of the line, referred to in Britain as the lying-in-state queue, was about 14 hours as of Friday morning, per the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

"Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience," the department wrote on Twitter at around 10 a.m. local time.

The line reopened at around 5 p.m. London time and the estimated wait time jumped to 24 hours.

"The queue may be paused again if it reaches capacity," the department tweeted, noting that "overnight temperatures will be cold."

Temporary bathrooms and drinking stations were set up along the route, the New York Times reported.

What they're saying: English soccer star David Beckham told Sky News that he waited in line for 13 hours to pay his respects.

"So this day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today," he said.

The queen's coffin was put on display on Wednesday evening, per the Times.

In photos

Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spectators on The Mall wait to see the Queen's ceremonial procession. Photo: Tom Jenkins - Pool/Getty Images

People sit in their tent as they join the queue. Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

