The coffin carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday to crowds lining the streets to pay their respects following a six-hour drive from Balmoral Castle.

Driving the news: The stop at Holyroodhouse is the first of the late monarch's eight-day journey, per CNN. The coffin will rest at the palace until Monday afternoon, per a statement from the Royal Family. The coffin will go to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh next.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo: Lisa Ferguson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

A close-up of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (left) Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, await the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo: Robert Perry/Getty Images

The hearse passes down the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, on the journey from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse on Sept. 11. Photo: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

People line the street as the cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is driven past the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh. Photo: Robert Perry/Getty Images